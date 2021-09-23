e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 01:16 AM IST

Ujjain: Union minister visits Radio Dastak

FP News Service
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan inspects the studio of Radio Dastak, in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain: Union minister of state for information and broadcasting Dr L Murugan was welcomed by the team of Radio Dastak and president of Bharatiya Gyanpeeth Ujjain, Krishnamangal Singh Kulshrestha by presenting shawl and shreefal on Wednesday.

Murugan visited Mahakaleshwar Temple, Harsiddhi Temple and Kaal bhairav ??Temple in Ujjain on the day. Director of the radio station, Sandeep Kulshrestha told Murugan about the operation of the radio station. Mururgan said, there is a need to give more emphasis on programs based on agriculture and youth on community radio. He also said that the central government is making efforts to establish community radio in large numbers in the country. Dr Murugan congratulated Radio Dastak on winning award for ‘Most Innovative Community Engagement,’ at the 8th National Community Radio Awards 2020 organised by Ministry of Information Broadcasting.

