Ujjain: Two peddlers arrested, drugs, mobiles seized

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Police station Mahakal and the team of Crime Branch Ujjain were successful in arresting two drug peddlers with 45 gram of smack powder and 17 gram of MD powder (drug), two mobile phones and a motorcycle worth about Rs 4, 20, 000.

On November 21, the Mahakal police team received a tip-off that two persons were standing under the Lalpur bridge to deliver smack powder and MD powder. After informing the senior officers about the said information, a team of police station Mahakal and Crime Branch was immediately formed under their guidance and sent to the place mentioned by the informer. Two persons namely Shah Jaman son of Anwar resident of Bhawani Mandi and Yasin son of Yusuf resident of Amarpura, Topkhana were caught from under the Lalpur bridge at the place mentioned by the informer. 45 gram of smack powder, 17 gram of MD powder (drug), two mobile phones and a motorcycle plate were recovered from their possession.

Both of these accused were formally arrested on Tuesday and a case was registered under Section 8/21, 22 Narcotic Drugs and Mind-Affecting Substances Act at Mahakal police station. The accused are being interrogated regarding their accomplices and the place of bringing the goods and other co-accused. On tracing the criminal records of the arrested accused it was found that 10 cases of murder, attempt to murder, illegal extortion, Arms Act, Gambling Act and NDPS Act have been registered against one of the accused in various police stations.

Read Also Indore: Around 20K students to take supplementary exams