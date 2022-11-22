Ujjain: TV reporter attacked in Tarana

Photo: Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A case of robbery and assault has come to the fore on Saturday with an electronic media reporter Indresh Suryavanshi, a resident of Ujjain. The video of the incident has also gone viral. The incident happened in Tarana tehsil of the district.

A TV channel representative Suryavanshi had gone to Tarana by car from Ujjain to make news. On reaching Tarana, the unknown bike rider intentionally rammed the bike in front of the car. When the reporter got down from the car and asked the reason for hitting with the bike, the unknown miscreants hurled abuses and looted money. When he retaliated, the miscreants took the reporter to the other side of the road and beat him with sticks, kicking and punching. Locals made a video of the incident which went viral on social media.

In the case, neither the medical examination of the reporter was done by the head constable of Tarana police station Mahendra Chaudhary nor was proper action being taken. When SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla came to know about the incident, he immediately ordered to attach the errant head constable to police lines. Along with this, a case was registered under the provisions of loot and assault under the IPC. However, till Monday night, the accused were away from the police’s hands.