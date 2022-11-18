Ujjain: ‘You’ve to change yourself if you want change in society’

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): To build a prosperous and technologically advanced India, it is necessary that we channelize the energies of youth in the right direction. The country is changing but in which direction it is changing is a matter of concern. If you want a positive change in the society, then first you have to change yourself. If we can explain this to the younger generation, then the future of the country is very bright. It is expected from the youth that they should not build such a society in which humans discriminate against humans. This is not an indicator of development.

Sachin Durgade, vice-president of Antar Bharti (Pune), expressed the above views as the keynote speaker on the fifth day of week-long 20th Padma Bhushan Dr Shivmangal Singh ‘Suman’ Smriti All India Sadbhavana lecture series organised by Bharatiya Gyanpeeth. Keeping his point on the topic, “Youth Empowerment in Gandhi Thoughts”, he said that in the era of glare, it is necessary to return to Gandhi’s thoughts, only then we can give the right direction to our youth. We have to emphasise on the youth to adopt qualities like truth, non- violence, charity, self-confidence, he said.

While presiding saint Dr Awadhesh Puri said that we are living in independent India, but the influence of western culture is more on the minds of the youth. This is the reason why the youth is very confused and is finding it difficult to identify the right and wrong path. The youth is getting confused and becoming addicted to drugs, he added. The lecture series began with the lighting of the lamp by the institution head Krishna Mangal Singh Kulshrestha. Amrita Kulshrestha conducted the proceedings.