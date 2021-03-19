Ujjain: Truck laden with illegal sand brushes against vehicle of traffic DSP

Ujjain: Amid the tall claims of the government of following no tolerance policy towards mafia the Ujjain police literally had a brush with sand mafia on Thursday evening.

A truck laden will illegally mined sand overtook the traffic DSP’s vehicle on Thursday evening on MR-5, but due to driver’s smartness a big accident was averted as both the vehicles were running at high speed.

The DSP chased the truck and stopped the truck. Chimanganj police seized the truck and registered an FIR in the matter.

As per police DSP RS Thakur was on his regular patrolling mean while a truck laden with illegal sand, bearing number MP 09 GF 9548 rashly over took DSP’s vehicle.

Thakur followed and stopped the truck and instructed the driver to weigh the truck. DSP’s driver Ramcharan Pal also went with the truck. But in the midway the truck driver called in his aides. Soon aides of truck driver: Shadab and 2 others came after the with their bike and stopped it before it could reach the weighing station. The driver and his aides dragged the DSP’s driver out of the truck and the driver fled with the truck.

DSP’s driver Ramcharan lodged a complaint against the truck driver and his aides at Chimanganj police station. The police have recovered an empty truck from Malwa Truck Parking Yard. Further probe is underway.

Magisterial inquiry into RTO mess

Ujjain: Local administration, on Friday, appointed Additional collector (IAS) Avi Prasad as single-member enquiry committee to probe into the mess in RTO department. ADM Narendra Suryavanshi had raided the office and residence of RTO agent Pradeep Sharma on Thursday evening and recovered such records which should have been maintained only at the office of RTO department. Finding RTO Santosh Malviya as prime facie responsible for such a grave irregularities, collector Asheesh Singh has also sent a proposed to the divisional commissioner to suspend him.