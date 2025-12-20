Indore News: After 50 Years, Bal Niketan Alumni Reunite, Relive Golden School Days |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An afternoon filled with nostalgia, warmth and enduring bonds unfolded on Saturday at Indore Zoo, where former students of Bal Niketan School (1975 batch) came together for an emotional reunion nearly five decades after leaving their classrooms behind. What began as a simple get-together soon transformed into a vivid revival of school days that many believed time had quietly erased.

Despite the passage of 50 years, the reunion proved that true friendships are not measured by time. While age had etched its marks on faces, the spark in the eyes, the familiar laughter and the ease of companionship remained unchanged. For many, it felt as if they had met just yesterday rather than after half a century.

As the group gathered, memories of classrooms, daily arguments, shared mischief and youthful innocence flowed freely. Conversations shifted seamlessly between recollections of school life and stories from individual life journeys -- careers, families, challenges and milestones. Words, several participants admitted, fell short of describing the joy of reconnecting with friends who had once been an inseparable part of everyday life.

The reunion was not just about memories but also about shared experiences in the present. Over plates of vada pav and special homemade bhel prepared by Dr Maya Ingle, who is also president of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Alumni Association (DUAA), the group relived the simple pleasures that once defined their school years.

The highlight for many was Praveen s specially brought Dewas rabdi, which added a sweet touch to the gathering. Vinod s never-ending conversations, Natha s familiar mischievous anecdotes and the nostalgic exchanges between Archana and Premashri kept the atmosphere lively and engaging.

Adding to the charm, Ingle concluded the meet with an interactive and entertaining game that brought out laughter and friendly competition, much like old times. The event concluded on a sentimental note with a memorable gift presented by Nishith, symbolizing the lasting value of their bond.

The Bal Niketan reunion stood as a reminder that some relationships are not written in books but etched in hearts. School friendships, the group reflected, do not count years -- they count emotions. As friends parted, there was a shared hope that such moments of togetherness and cherished memories would continue to bring smiles for years to come, reaffirming Bal Niketan School s legacy as a place where lifelong friendships are born.