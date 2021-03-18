Ujjain: Government document recovered from RTO agent’s shop

Ujjain: Acting on a tip off ADM Narendra Suryavanshi conducted a raid in the Bharatpuri area near district RTO office at a shop. The officials unearthed files of RTO offices at the shop RTO agent Pradeep Sharma. The officials well shocked to find the files which should be present at the office concerned- at the shop.

Not just this, the officials were in for a bigger shock as they also recovered some files from the residence of the RTO agent. The administration has for an ordered and asked the officials to take the necessary action against the accused RTO agent Pradeep Sharma.

Assistant veterinary surgeon suspended

Divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav suspended assistant veterinary surgeon Dr Vikas Sharma of Makdon Veterinary Hospital on Thursday. Dr Sharma was suspended after villagers lodged serious complaints against him and disobeying the orders of superiors.

As per reports Goverdhan Upadhyay, Kamalsingh, Rameshwar, Kaluram, Bhanwarlal, Ramchandra and other villagers complained against the doctor for taking bribe for sanctioning cattle insurance. Dr Sharma also did not turn up when superiors summoned him to the office of deputy director veterinary. Dr Vikas Sharma was suspended under rule–(1) (K) of MP Civil Service Rules-1966.