Ujjain: Three shops of Covidiots sealed

Ujjain: The second wave of corona is wreaking havoc across the country but the traders in the district are invariably looking to make money even during this hour of crisis.

Caring two hoots about the Janta Curfew imposed by the administration in the city the traders in the Lakherwadi and Dabripeetha area were operating their shops on Wednesday.

After receiving inputs, CSP Pallavi Shukla reached the spot with the tehsildar and took these shop onwers the task.

The joint team sealed the shops and advised the shopkeepers to comply with the norms of the Janta Curfew.

CSP told Free Press that 2 cloth shops in Dabripeetha and a jewellery shop in Lakherwadi were sealed under the direction of tehsildar.

The concerned shop owners were also booked under Section 188 of the IPC. Notices under Section 188 of the IPC were also served to the shop owners of Mochiwada warning them not to operate their shops, she added.

Meanwhile, sources alleged that grocery traders in this area are also not following the Janta Curfew. They continue to operate their shops and are making brisk sale.

Similar complaints also came to fore from the shops in Gopal Mandir to Dhaba Road.

The administration has only allowed home delivery of groceries, but shop keepers are also selling goods to the customers who are turning up at their counters.