Ujjain: Band, baaja, baraat banned after Monday mayhem

Ujjain: Corona curfew has been imposed from 6 am on April 21 to 6 am on April 30 under the entire revenue limits of Ujjain district.

Collector Asheesh Singh on Tuesday issued orders for imposition of corona curfew under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

Administration has banned all weddings in the district until further orders and all permissions issued for matrimonial programmes in the past have been cancelled with immediate effect.

The operators, owners and managers of all hotels, dharamshalas, marriage gardens and other wedding venues have been directed to refund the charge paid for the event to the respective matrimonial parties.

Making of Janata Curfew

Only couple of days ago, the concerned political and administrative authorities (read elected representatives) had provided for relaxations in corona curfew. The relaxations provided for organising weddings with a cap of 50 guests: 25 each from bride and groom’s side. The relaxations also provided for opening of shops, from 8 am to noon, which deal with wedding related items. The shopkeepers were directed to allow only five buyers outside their shops and provide them required materials only after verifying the marriage invitation cards. But, on the very first day, such arrangements fell flat. The authorities have now announced harsh steps- under the move which has been termed Janata Curfew.

Barring one, people’s representative shy away from deliberations

Previously, term Corona Curfew was used while issuing orders. Last year at the time of first wave of Corona infection, term lockdown was used. Ironically, this time, the administrative authorities did not get the support of people’s representatives of ruling dispensation and barring a Congress MLA none of the other 6 MLAs came forward to deliberate at this hour of crisis. Even outspoken Member of Parliament Anil Firojia failed to spare time to participate at the DCMG meeting. The collector was forced to tweak the relaxations and issue an order in this regard, on his own.

NEW LIMITS

* Access to local retail vegetable, fruit mandi and haat bazaars will be restricted.

* Movement of all types of vehicles will be restricted.

* No person will be allowed to leave his house during the curfew

* Public places like parks, gardens, grounds, social complexes, morning walks, evening walks, shopping malls, educational institutions, sports venues, gyms will remain shut

* Activities like dharna-demonstrations, memoranda, processions will remained suspended.

* All religious places in the district will remain closed for locals

* Only pandits, priests, imams, priests, gyanis will be allowed to perform daily rituals at places of worship on symbolic basis.

* All commercial establishments and liquor shops in district will remain completely closed.

Relief

* Dairy outlets will be open from 7 am to 11 am and from 6 pm to 8 pm.

* Flour mill will open from 7 am to 11 am.

* Grocery, bread, fruits, vegetables and LPG agencies will only be able to provide home delivery service using--- special passes issued for this purpose

* All outlets related to health and medical services like chemists, hospitals will be able to continue to operate.

* Minimum essential staff will be present at the drug stores. Employees will be allowed to move from their homes only once.

* The drug market will operate as usual

* Medical stores operating in nursing homes, private hospital premises will be able to remain open 24 hours a day.

* PDS shops, petrol pumps, gas agencies, etc, will be free from restrictions.

* A maximum of 10 persons will be able to participate in the funeral procession.

* Animal feed shops will be open from 7 am to 11 am.

* Goods vehicles will be allowed to ply in the district.

* As per the prescription of the doctor, the medicines can be purchased on foot from the nearest medical store. Vehicular travelling will be restricted.

* Emergency duty such as health services, municipal bodies, police, local administration, PWD, power department, communication services, banks, ATMs, post offices, media persons and paper hackers will remain unaffected from restrictions. The said related services will continue.

* Travellers visiting bus stands, railway stations and airports will be exempted from the ban subject to their furnishing of tickets for verification

* Food packets to needy, homeless and destitute people through local bodies can be distributed from 12 noon to 3 pm and evening meal from 6 pm to 8 pm.

* The government-run Covid-19 vaccination drive will continue unabated.

* The government-run wheat procurement programme will continue. The employees, officers, hammals, tulavatis and sellers, farmers and vehicles etc will remain non-effected.

* Movement of job aspirants and staff associated with conducting examinations, officers etc visiting examination centres to-and-fro will remain un-effected.

* All government, semi-government offices of the Central and State government will remain open as per the schedule and local requirements prescribed by the government. The officers controlling the concerned department will be able to take necessary decisions on reducing the number of staff attendance in the office as per requirement. It will be mandatory for persons belonging to the said services to carry their departmental identity cards for movement.

* All manufacturing units will continue to operate as usual

* For facilitation of movement, the labourers and officers engaged in the manufacturing industry will be required to hold the identity card issued by their institute.

Fog over DCMG meet: ‘I agree with the decision that will be taken’

The meeting of District Crisis Management Committee (DCMG) had to be cancelled due to non-arrival of two MLAs and the Higher Education Minister in the meeting at the Brihaspati Bhavan here on Tuesday. Ghattia MLA Ramlal Malviya attended the meeting after which efforts were made to engage the higher education minister Mohan Yadav in the online meeting but he could not join due to network problem. There was confusion about the meeting till noon. MLA Paras Jain said he has taken another dose of corona vaccine, so he could not go to the meeting. “I agree with the decision that will be taken,” he, however, added. Minister Yadav could not be contacted. MLA Mahesh Parmar said he used to raise question during the DCMG meetings, so the administration discontinued inviting him.