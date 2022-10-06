Ujjain: This is India's period of cultural resurrection, MP CM on Mahakal corridor

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the grand 'Mahakal Lok' in Ujjain, Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi and other redevelopment projects at religious sites have been executed in the "period of cultural resurrection of India".

While taking part in 'Mahakal ki Sawari' procession on Dusshera here on Wednesday, he said the new corridor project of Mahakal was dreamt in 2017 and is now coming to fruition.

His visit to Ujjain on Wednesday comes days ahead of the inauguration of the first phase of the Mahakal corridor project -- 'Mahakal Lok' -- by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11.

"What is a matter of happiness is that this is a period of cultural resurrection of India. Under prime minister's leadership, first Baba Kedarnath Dham was redeveloped, then Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was made and now with blessings of Mahakal Maharaj, Shri Mahakal Lok has been made," Chouhan told reporters.

"And, to dedicate this Mahakal Lok to Mahakal Baba, the supremely able PM of the country is coming to Ujjain at 6 pm on October 11... entire state is excited," he added.

Chouhan appealed to countrymen to visit Ujjain on the inauguration.

"But, so many people, Ujjain won't have the capacity to hold, so I appeal to people to hold 'puja', 'kirtan' and 'bhajan' at a Ram temple or Shiv temple or any other temple at 5 pm and illuminate 'diyas' on October 11 and then at 6 pm connect with the inauguration ceremony of the Mahakal Lok," the chief minister said.

He said when people will visit the corridor, they will see all the 'leela' of Lord Shiva.

Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 856 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project here, located around 200 km from the state capital Bhopal.

According to officials, development of 'Mahakal Lok' includes a mid-way zone, a park, a multi-storied parking lot for cars and buses, solar lighting, a facility centre for pilgrims, a mega entry gate, water pipeline and sewer line.

A light and sound system has also been developed along with installation of 108 ornate pillars showcasing Shiv Tandav shlokas as well as 52 murals depicting various stories taken from the Shiv Puran. Several other majestic statues have also been installed, they said.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country and gets devotees throughout the year.

Recently, for the first time, a state cabinet meeting was organised in Ujjain, which houses the famous temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The MP CM also shared on Twitter photographs of him performing 'puja' in the sanctum sanctorum of Mahakaleshwar Temple which he visited in the afternoon, along with his wife.

After offering prayers, Chouhan and his wife took part in the grand 'Mahakal ki Sawari', and described it as an "extraordinary moment".

"This is an extraordinary moment, and an extraordinary time. Delight is all around and there is an environment of excitement. My greetings to people on Vijayadashami, but this Vijayadashami is different. By blessings of Mahakal Maharaj (Lord Shiva) an amazing Mahakal Lok has been made in Avantika Nagari Ujjain," he said.

In another tweet, he shared a video of him walking barefoot in the rain and hailed Lord Shiva, saying the grandeur and fervour of 'Mahakal ki Sawaari' had increased manifold due to the downpour.

After the ceremonial procession reached the Dussehra maidan, Chouhan performed a puja there.