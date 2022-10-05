Bhopal: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks to Rashida Bi about gas victims' demands

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute to victims of the Bhopal Gas tragedy on its 36th anniversary, in Bhopal | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Mansukh Mandaviya talked to President of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationary Karamchari Sangh Rashida Bi over phone and assured to look into demands of gas victims.

Notably, five gas victim organisations are conducting signature campaign for last 18 days. They are demanding that central government should correct figures of gas tragedy victims including dead and injured in curative petition filed to seek additional compensation for gas victims.

Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karamchari Sangh is one of the five organisations. So far, more than 30,000 gas victims have participated in signature campaign. On an average, 2,000 gas victims come in support of signature campaign.

Rashida Bi said if central government would correct figures (in curative petition) then every gas victim, who received compensation of Rs 25,000, would get compensation of Rs 6 lakh. The curative petition will be heard by five-judge bench of apex court on October 11.

Apart from Rashida Bi’s Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karamchari Sangh, Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group for Information and Action, Shahzadi and Nasreen of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangarsh Morcha, Balkrishna Namdev of Bhopal Gas Peedit Nirashrit Pension Bhogi Morcha are leading the signature campaign.

