Ujjain: Teachers of the government colleges to stage phased agitation

Ujjain: Teachers of the government colleges will launch a phased agitation to press their demands. Divisional president of Professors’ Association Dr Keshavmani Sharma, and District president Ravi Mishra declared here that a phased agitation will be launched from August 2 to August 14 the teachers will work by sporting black masks and black bands.

The teachers will also write to the Chief Minister and public representatives urging them to fulfill their demands including payment of arrears of 7th UGC pay scale, dearness allowance and house rent allowance.

In the second phase, from August 16 to August 25, the attention of the government would be attracted through gate meetings, poster display, raising slogans, conch shell, playing of thali among other measures. Agitations will be held following corona protocol.