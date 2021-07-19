Ujjain: Farmers of over 150 villages protest against the Meteorological Department, burn an effigy for giving false monsoon data

The Indian Farmers Association, along with hundreds of farmers, created a brawl in front of the Ujjain Collector's office and continuously raised the issue of farmers. They burned the effigy of the Meteorological Department and alleged that the Meteorological Department is cheating the farmers and the general public by making wrong estimates, due to which the crop of many farmers got spoiled in sowing them.

The Indian Farmers Association spokesperson Bharat Singh Bais said that many farmers, after getting information from the Meteorological Department that monsoon will be delayed, sowed soybean in their fields. But for the past few days, it's raining which has spoiled the soybean cultivation. The farmers alleged that in the last 10 years, the Soyabean Research Center has not given any improved seed, due to which it should be closed or the accountability of the officials should be fixed.

Farmers Union today also submitted a memorandum of Ujjain ADM Narendra Suryavanshi to PM Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, raising few issues like:

1. Many villages in the district have not received any rain at all, due to which the crop sown has also been destroyed due to long rain; Survey should be done and insurance amount should be given.

2 . The insurance amount was not received even after the opening of the soybean portal of 2019, that too should be given soon.

3. Action should be taken against corrupt officer Tehsilda Yogesh Meshram

4. To fix the cost of cold storage.