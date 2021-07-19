Bhopal: Work boycott by power staff for 2 hours today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Opposing privatisation in the energy department, power employees have decided to start a phased work boycott from Monday. The Madhya Pradesh United Forum of Power Employees and Engineers has decided to boycott work for two hours on Monday.

State coordinator of the power forum VKS Parihar said that a token boycott of two hours will be observed from 4 pm to 6 pm on Monday by all power employees except those on emergency duty.

In the next phase, on August 10, all employees and officials of the energy department will boycott work for the entire day. In the third phase, a three-day boycott will be organised from August 24-26. If the government does not pay heed to the demands, an indefinite strike will start on September 6, said Parihar.

A meeting of the MP United Forum for Employees and Engineers was held on Sunday, in which it was decided that decisive action needed to be taken against the government.

‘No action taken till now’

‘A delegation of power employees met energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar on June 8 and apprised him of the employees’ demands. The minister assured us that our problems would be resolved by July 15. However, neither the minister, nor the officials of the department, cared to look into the problems and invite the employees’ organisation for talks’— VKS Parihar, state coordinator of the power forum