Ujjain: 'Swanidhi Yojana has proved to be a boon for street vendors'

The beneficiaries of ‘Swanidhi Yojana’ along with guests pose for a group photograph | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A Swanidhi Mahotsav was organised by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) at Vikram Kirti Mandir on Thursday to make street vendors aware of the benefits of the scheme. The programme was inaugurated by the higher education minister Mohan Yadav, mayor Mukesh Tatwal and UMC speaker Kalavati Yadav by lighting the lamp while worshipping the picture of Goddess Saraswati.

While addressing the programme, Mohan Yadav said that the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana has proved to be a boon for the street vendors. This scheme has made it easier for street vendors to operate their businesses by getting interest-free loans.

The mayor praised the beneficiaries of Swanidhi Scheme and said that UMC has so far provided loans of Rs 10,000 to 9,450 beneficiaries, Rs 20,000 to 1,792 beneficiaries and Rs 50,000 to four beneficiaries. Swanidhi Scheme beneficiaries who performed an appreciable number of digital transactions and paid bank loans on time, were honoured with appreciation certificates by the guests.

Also, loans were made available to self-help groups by the National Urban Livelihoods Mission through bank linkage. In this sequence, symbolic cheques worth Rs 4 lakh each were given to Shraddha Self Help Group, Shivani Self Help Group and Mother Pitambara Self Help Group.

UTENSILS BANK IN 11 WARDS

In the wake of a total ban on single use plastic utensils banks were launched in 11 wards symbolically in the Swanidhi Mahotsav programme in which the Happiness Group was assigned the job for ward 2. Likewise, for ward 5-Gagan Deep Group, ward-10 Jai Shri Mahakal Group, ward-15 Puja Group, ward-18 Mahakal Kripa Group, ward-25 Maa Annapurna Group, ward-42 Guru Darshan Group, ward-48 Buddha Group, ward-51 Balaji Group, ward-52 Ishan Group and ward-53 Anandi Group were assigned the responsibility. On this occasion, a pot bank was also inaugurated by presenting pots to women. The pot bank will be operated by the women of self-help groups. The said vessels have been presented by YES Bank through CSR activity.

