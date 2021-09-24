e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,320 new cases, 61 deaths, 4,050 recoveriesCentre announces 'vaccination at home' for differently-abled, directs States/UTs to make arrangements
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 01:02 AM IST

Ujjain: Sunny Maratha's house demolished

FP News Service
Illegally constructed home of criminal being dismantled in Vishnupura area | FP

Illegally constructed home of criminal being dismantled in Vishnupura area | FP

Advertisement

Ujjain: The Municipal Corporation demolished the house of Sunny Maratha, a criminal who ran gambling rings and was accused of making illegal recovery in Vishnupura area. Maratha is a notorious crook of the area, said police. He makes illegal recovery by threatening people every day. The police was very upset with him. Maratha has 15 crimes registered against him. Due to this, his house was demolished. CSP Pallavi Shukla said, Sunny is a habitual crook of the area. He has 15 cases registered against him. Due to this the Municipal Corporation demolished his house.

ALSO READ

Ujjain: Durlabh Kashyap Gang on radar, says cop after razing residences of two goons
Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 01:02 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal