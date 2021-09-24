Ujjain: Sunny Maratha's house demolished

Ujjain: The Municipal Corporation demolished the house of Sunny Maratha, a criminal who ran gambling rings and was accused of making illegal recovery in Vishnupura area. Maratha is a notorious crook of the area, said police. He makes illegal recovery by threatening people every day. The police was very upset with him. Maratha has 15 crimes registered against him. Due to this, his house was demolished. CSP Pallavi Shukla said, Sunny is a habitual crook of the area. He has 15 cases registered against him. Due to this the Municipal Corporation demolished his house.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 01:02 AM IST