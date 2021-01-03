Ujjain: Durlabh Kashyap Gang on radar, says cop after razing residences of two goons

Ujjain: A joint team of police, executive magistrates and Ujjain Municipal Corporation demolished the houses of notorious goons and drug peddlers Sunil Gupta alias Sanju Chhana and Maqbool, here on Sunday.

The team members targeted Sanju Chhana’s residence located at Tirupati Avenue first. As per police, the goon is listed at Chimanganj Mandi police station and many FIRs for liquor peddling and under Arms Act are registered against him.

The team members later dismantled Ganda Nala, Kharakuan Ward 27 located illegal residence of notorious miscreant Maqbool. Various offences had been registered against him.

ASP Amarendra Singh informed that the strict action will be taken against goons active against Chimanganj Mandi, Central Kotwali and Kharakuan police station areas and phase-wise action will continue in future. Action against every member of Durlabh Kashyap gang will also be taken, he added. The police told that following the strict instruction of the State government against hooliganism, the actions against such goons are being taken.