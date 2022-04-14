Ujjain: Sudhir Goyal honoured with Champions of Change Madhya Pradesh Award

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel honoured Ujjain’s ‘Ankit Gram’, Sewadham Ashram founder-director Sudhir Goyal and many personalities with “Champions of Change Madhya Pradesh Award” by presenting a gold medal and citation at a ceremony held in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Patel said in the ceremony that I came to Sevadham as a Governor and have personally seen the service being done here. The work of Sevadham is incomparable, he said.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan mentioned about the service to humanity being done by Sudhir Bhai. It is an exemplary initiative to honour people who have contributed to different sectors of society. This will give new energy and inspiration to the society, he said.

Noted thinker Dr Ved Pratap Vaidik in his address said that Sudhir Bhai is ‘Father Teresa’ in the field of service, his work is exemplary. He asked the Chief Minister to set up ashrams like Sevadham in the entire state, which is the need of the hour.

Advocate Nandan Kumar Jha, founder-Champions of Change Award, chairman of Award Selection Committee, principal advisor, former chief justice of India and former chairman of National Human Rights Commission KG Balakrishnan, Dayakar Ratakonda, Former Indian diplomat and Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar, general secretary Champions of Change Madhya Pradesh unit were among those present.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 09:52 AM IST