Ujjain: Sharma, CM inaugurate BJP's 2-day training programme

Ujjain: Bharatiya Janata Party began a two-day training programme here on Friday. Top party leaders-- Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Cabinet ministers, Uniion ministers and party workers reached the venue where senior leaders will administer training to the MLAs and party workers.

State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Chouhan, state party incharge Pankaja Munde, state organization general secretary Suhas Bhagat, state ogranisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma, Union minister Prahlad Patel, Faggansingh Kulaste and RS MP Jyotiraditya Scindia jointly lit the lamp to inaugurate the training programme.

Need to fight against anti-nationals: Sharma

Addressing the inaugural session, Member of Parliament Vishnudutt Sharma said, "We are dedicated to the same cause. We have to think about the present scenario of the country while anti nationals are attacking on the spirit of nationalism and these elements don't want to see the country going ahead, and we have to nix these elements with our positive actions."

In his speech, Chouhan said Ujjain is a confluence of knowledge, devotion and love and these three words are basis of the BJP's ideology. He further said that party worker is like a lamp which lights the entire party and administering training to party workers will make them more efficient and committed. He told the leaders members to love party workers.

The CM asked the MLAs to study keenly political scenario of the state and always remember the social liabilities. Chouhan also underlined the abrogation of Section 370, CAA and Triple Talaq.Dr Narottm Mishra also delivered speech on this occasion and underlined the importance of social awareness for MLAs. Jyotiradiya Scindia was the chief guest of the programme, while the programme was presided over by Prahalad Patel.

On his arrival CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was welcomed at the helipad by higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Member of Parliament Anil Firojia, MLA Bahadusingh Chouhan, BJP district head Vivek Joshi, Satish Malviya, Rajpalsingh Sisodiya and administrative officials.

State media in charge Lokendra Parashar informed that there would be 7 sessions in the entire training programme in which state BJP head VD Sharma, Shivrajsingh Chouhan, Shivprakash, state in charge Murlidhar Rao and Suhas Bhagat will administer training to MLAs.

National general secretary Kailash Vijayvergiya, state general secretary Omprakash Dhurve, Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot, Prahlad Patel and Narendrasingh Tomar will also give tips to MLAs.

Makeshift police control room setup

The administration has setup a makeshift police control room just near the venue of the training programme. The control room was setup at Hotal Imperial where cops are deployed round the clock for 2 days. ASP Amarendra Singh told that precautions have been taken in view of ease of commoners.

Delicious menu

Arrangements have been made to serve the choicest snacks and meals to the MLAs and the BJP party leaders taking part in the training programme. As per reports North Indian, South Indian dishes as well as dry-fruits are served as snacks with fruits, coffee, tea and other beverages along with and delicious sweets. The hotel management also ensured to have favourite dishes of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and added a dish of Moongdal and bottle-gourd to the menu.