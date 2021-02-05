Ujjain: Training camp of BJP MLAs to be held in Mahakal City, now

Ujjain: The venue of a two-day training camp of all the BJP MLAs has been rescheduled. Now it will be organised on February 12 and 13 at the Mahakal City.

It was due to be held at Pachmarhi-- on the same dates. But, at the eleventh hour Ujjain has been chosen as the venue for the event in wake of lack of space at Pachmarhi.

Tourists have already booked hotels and other accommodation in Pachmarhi. We don’t want to trouble them and so we have decided to change the venue to Ujjain,” a State party functionary told Free Press from Bhopal in the evening.

State BJP organising co-secretary Vijay Dubey, co-treasurer Anil Jain Kaluheda and city BJP chief Vivek Joshi toured the city to finalise the venue for the camp. Mittal Avenue located on Hariphatak Over-bridge Road may be finalised as the venue on Saturday.

Besides Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, State BJP in-charge general secretary Muralidhar Rao and State BJP chief Vishnudutt Sharma will also attend the camp.

This is first such event to be organised in Mahakal City. “These camps are organised as routine though it could not be held in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic,” a party functionary said.