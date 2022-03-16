Ujjain: Senior Gayatri Parivar members feted on 40th foundation day

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Senior members of Gayatri Shaktipeeth Parivar were felicitated after the completion of the 24 Kundiya Gayatri Mahayajna being performed on the occasion of the 40th foundation day of the organisation, on Tuesday. Around 44 elderly members above the age of 75 years engaged in working for the organisation for decades were invited from across the district.

Shaktipeeth cell middle zone coordinator Yogendra Giri conveyed the message of Vandaniya Shail Didi from Shantikunj Haridwar and appreciated them for the commendable work of carrying forward the mission in difficult circumstances. He said they were the foundation stones of the organisation.

Chandra Sharma, Kalicharan Srivastava, Hari Om Dayalu, Shakuntala Sharma, Jagdish Chandra Srivas, Shakuntala Srivas, Prahlad Singh Vorana, Krishna Kapoor, Sumitra Kapoor, Shivnarayan Sharma, Harinarayan Patidar, Manorama Sharma, Dr Madhusudan Vyas, Narayan Sharma, Babulal Vishwakarma, Praveen Rathore, Geeta Rathore, Ramesh Chandra Swarnakar, Brijnarayan Srivastava, Kunjbihari Sehgal, Shobharam Patidar, Ramcharan Dethalia, Krishnakant Gupta, Ramdas Bairagi, Madanlal Bhavsar and Ram Singh Thakur were feted during the programme.

Apart from this, Shantikunj Haridwar representatives including Narayan Prasad Sharma, Swami Sharma, KN Giri, Purushottam Dubey, Mahakaleshwar Srivastava, Rakesh Kumar Gupta and Damodar Prasad Lavania were also felicitated with a citation, shawl and shriphal for serving as Upakshaon coordinator since 2003 in the organisation.

On the completion of 40 years of establishment of Gayatri Shaktipeeth, the members resolved to develop it as a public awareness centre in the next 4 years by 2026 and to operate most of the activities of Shantikunj Haridwar. Around 40 people received the initiation of Gayatri Mahamantra during the Yajna.

A meeting of district and tehsil coordinators of the city subzone will be organised to discuss the implementation of the annual action plan from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Wednesday.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:06 AM IST