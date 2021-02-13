Ujjain: Seers meet CM; threaten dharna if river Khipra is not cleaned

Ujjain: Seers of the city on Saturday met CM Shivrajsingh Chouhan at the helipad. The seers demanded to make arrangements to keep the holy river Kshipra clean due to its religious importance. Saints also demanded to curb infringement on Simhastha area and to curb illegal constructions in the city.

As per reports the saints wanted to take out a march to meet CM Chouhan, but the administration persuaded them and arranged their meeting with the CM at helipad. Mahant Dr Rameshwardas, Digvijaydas, Mahamandleshwar Gyandas Maharaj and other seers were present.

The saint threatened that if the government did not take any action to meet their demand, they will stage a dharna at Triveni Temple.