Ujjain: Congress MLA invites CM, ministers to take dips in Kshipra

Ujjain: Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar, taking a dig and invited the who’s who of the ruling party who arrived in the city for the on Friday, to take part in the BJP training programme.

He challenged them to take dips in river Kshipra’s smelly, muddy and contaminated water, where devotees are forced to take dips on every holy festival.

Irked on the mismanagement during Mouni Amavasya Snan parv, Parmar said that thousands of devotees were compelled to take dip in the dirty water of river Kshipra. He said that the ruling party member should also experience the same by taking dips in the river.

District spokesperson of Congress Vivek Gupta said that MLA Parmar alleged that due to state government’s negligence devotees’ religious sentiments were hurt.