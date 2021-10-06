Ujjain: ‘Save earth by saving water, no need to go to border’

Ujjain: Technology should not be used to such an extent that it starts harming the nature. Use of technology more than necessary cannot be an indicator of development. A bus can carry fifty people, but it will be called a blind race of development that now the same fifty people want to go out on the roads in different cars.

These views were expressed by City’s educationist Dr Girish Pandya as a chief speaker on the third day of the nine-day online lecture series organised by Antar Bharati Sanstha in Pune, Maharashtra on the topic ‘Gandhi in today’s context.’

He said that if we want to serve the country in true sense, if we want to save this earth, then it is not necessary that we go to the border and go to war. If you are stopping the wastage of water, then you are only working for the interests of saving your country and your earth.

It was also addressed by the educationist of Gujarat Harish Bhai Rawal. The event began with a Bhajan presentation by Sangeeta Bagri of Latur. The lecture series was conducted by Dr Bharat Kalyankar and the vote of thanks was given by convener Dr Shantaram Chauhan.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 01:47 AM IST