Ujjain: Salary woes of Mahakal Temple guards; pay wages on first of the month, collector orders security firm

Ujjain: Collector-cum-ex-officio chairman of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) Asheesh Singh on Tuesday issued a final show cause notice to the firm- SIS, which provides security staff for Mahakal temple.

He warned SIS officials to pay due salary to its employees within seven days. If the salary is not paid within seven days, then the contract of the company will be terminated. The company will also be blacklisted.

The Indore-based firm- Security and Intelligence Services (SIS) was given the contract about two years ago.

The company has run into controversy since the beginning of the contract, for instance, the company had to appoint ex-servicemen as 50 per cent of staff. The company also failed to deploy minimum number of guards as laid down in the contract.

The disputes continued to arise over the working style of the company. The latest case relates to the payment of salary to security guards. The guards alleged that they are not being paid salaries on the due date. They have been facing this problem since their appointment, alleged a guard.