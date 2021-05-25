Bhopal: Department of higher education releases budget but college principals deducting guest scholars' honorarium

BHOPAL: Principals of state-run colleges are deducting honorariums of guest scholars despite the department of higher sducation releasing the budget. The department of higher education released a budget of Rs 11.94 crore for 489 colleges across the state for the month of April. The budget has been released with an estimate of Rs 33,000 per guest scholar.

The guest scholars across the state have been stuck between two contradictory orders and principals of colleges have started deducting from their honorariums on the basis of their number of days in college.

The central government had issued clear instructions to all the states not to deduct the salaries of employees during the Covid pandemic considering the adverse circumstances faced by almost everyone.