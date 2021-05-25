Ujjain: Congress workers torch CM's effigy across the city over FIR against Kamal Nath

Ujjain: Registration of FIR against ex-Chief Minister Kamal Nath has mobilised the local Congress workers.
They burnt effigies of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at places across Ujjain, to protest against the against the FIR, on Tuesday.
The policemen deployed in large numbers had a tough time in managing the show and were seen struggling to stop the Congress workers.
The effigy of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan was burnt in every Assembly constituency of the district by the Youth Congress. Four effigies were burnt at the Dewas Gate intersection by District Youth Congress under the leadership of its president Bharat Shankar Joshi. City Congress president Mahesh Soni, Syed Iqbal, Chetan Yadav, Noori Khan, Ashok Bhati, Nana Tilkar and Jitendra Goyal were present.
Joshi alleged that Madhya Pradesh and the Central Government are constantly telling lies about the corona situation. Innumerable innocent people have lost their lives so far but the government is hiding true figures of deaths. Hospital beds and injections are being sold by BJP people. But to hide his failures, Shivraj filed a false FIR against Kamal Nath, who speaks the truth and fights the people, he said.
On Tuesday, the Madhav Nagar Block Congress Committee under the leadership of Chetan Yadav burnt the effigy of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Committee president Ashok Udaywal said that if the government does not withdraw the case registered on Kamal Nath, then Jail Bharo movement will be organised.
The effigy of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan was also burnt at Kanthal crossroads. Demonstrations were held here under the leadership of Bablu Khinchi of Youth Congress. The police also tried to stop the effigy from burning. The police captured the mannequin, but the young unit brought another mannequin and blew it.
The effigy of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan was burnt by Congress people in combination with Daulatganj Sarafa Block Congress Committee president Mujib Supariwala at Daulatganj Chouraha. Former corporator Maya Trivedi told that hundreds of Congress people present shouted slogans against BJP administration and Shivraj Singh Chauhan and raised slogans in support of Congress and Kamal Nath.
