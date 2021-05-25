Ujjain: Congress workers torch CM's effigy across the city over FIR against Kamal Nath

On Tuesday, the Madhav Nagar Block Congress Committee under the leadership of Chetan Yadav burnt the effigy of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Committee president Ashok Udaywal said that if the government does not withdraw the case registered on Kamal Nath, then Jail Bharo movement will be organised.

The effigy of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan was also burnt at Kanthal crossroads. Demonstrations were held here under the leadership of Bablu Khinchi of Youth Congress. The police also tried to stop the effigy from burning. The police captured the mannequin, but the young unit brought another mannequin and blew it.

The effigy of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan was burnt by Congress people in combination with Daulatganj Sarafa Block Congress Committee president Mujib Supariwala at Daulatganj Chouraha. Former corporator Maya Trivedi told that hundreds of Congress people present shouted slogans against BJP administration and Shivraj Singh Chauhan and raised slogans in support of Congress and Kamal Nath.