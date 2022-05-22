Ujjain: Refusal to comply with TI’s order costs two SIs dear

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The refusal to register a case against a person who was caught on the charge of smuggling smack cost two police sub-inspectors dear as the SP ordered that both of them be line attached.

This matter is related to Neelganga police station. Ishwar Goswami of Chachudni in Jhalawar was detained by the Nedelganga police near the shrine of Chhumchhum Baba on Sanwer Road. TI Tarun Kuril had asked SI Ritu Sikarwar to register the case, but she refused to do so. Likewise, SI Jitendra Solanki had also refused to register the case citing being busy with other work. In such a situation, TI had complained to the SP following which both were attached to the police lines.

Meanwhile, the Jiwajiganj police arrested an accused named Mangu Singh from near Rinmukteshwar temple with 13.50 gram smack worth Rs 50,000. He was waiting to deliver supplies to someone when he was nabbed. Mangu has been produced in the court and has been taken on remand till May 23.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 01:21 AM IST