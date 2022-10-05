Ujjain: Ravana effigy to be consigned to flames at Dussehra Maidan today

The 10-headed Ravana effigy to be burnt at Dussehra Maidan on Vijayadashami. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The effigies of demon king Ravana will be consigned to flames during public function at many places in Mahakal City on Wednesday and Thursday on account of Vijayadashami and Basi Dussehra, respectively. The main function will be organised at Dussehra Maidan. However, the traditional Ravana Dahan programme at Kartik Mele Ground has been cancelled this year owing to preparations of Prime Minister Narendra Modiís public meeting at the venue on October 11.

DUSSEHRA MAIDAN

This is the 59th glorious year of the oldest Dussehra festival of the city that is held every year on the Dussehra Maidan. Lala Amarnath Smriti Dussehra Mahotsav will be organised on Wednesday, October 5 at 7 pm at Dussehra Ground, Ujjain. This time also a 101-feet high effigy of Ravana will be burnt as per tradition.

Social worker Omprakash Khatri, president of the Dussehra Festival Organising Committee, said in a press conference that for the last 59 years, the pledge†of celebrating Dussehra in the local Dussehra Maidan was taken up by Lala Amarnath and it is being continued for the people of Ujjain as mark of victory of good over evil. Now it is being organised by his third generation with full dignity and grandeur.

Organising committee secretary Shiva Khatri informed that the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would attend the event as the chief guest. Shiva Khatri said that grand fireworks have been the centre of attraction in the Dussehra festival and this time also special fireworks will be displayed.

NO 'DAHAN' AT KARTIK MELA GROUND

In the memory of Late Premnarayan Yadav and Late Ram Bhaiya Yadav, Vijayadashami Mahotsav Samiti, Kartik Mela, has been organising Vijayadashami festival on the Kshipra river coast for a long time, which is the proud tradition of the city. Chetan Yadav, secretary of the Mahotsav committee, said that the programme of Ravana Dahan and fireworks under the Vijayadashami festival has been cancelled this year to extend†cooperation with the administration due to the programme of the Prime Minister at the venue.

But according to the religious tradition, the Chal Samaroh of the palanquin of Devguru Brihaspati Maharaj will start from Gola Mandi and will reach the Kshipra coast at 5.30 pm via the main road of the city, where according to tradition, worship rituals at Shri Kedareshwar Mahadev temple located on the holy bank of Mother Kshipra will be performed by Pt Ashish Guru.

AT SIDDHAVAT GROUND

As per tradition, like every year this year also on the Siddhavat Ground, Bhairavgarh, a statue of 101-ft high Ravana will be burnt along with colourful fireworks at 8 pm on the occasion of Basi Dussehra on October 6. Ravana is being made by Ravana producer Sunny Lott and his companions. Imran Bhai and partners have been invited from Rau for fireworks, who will make colourful display, after burning Ravana, there will also be a Dussehra Milan ceremony.

AT NANAKHEDA STADIUM

Ravana Dahan will be organised at Nanakheda Stadium by Nanakheda Dussehra Festival Committee on October 6, a day after Dussehra.†Committee coordinator Abhishek Singh Sisodia said that Bhoomi Pujan was done for the Ravana Dahan festival which will be held at Nanakheda Stadium.

Mahamandaleshwar Shaileshanand Giri, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) speaker Kalavati Yadav, City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadauria and Mahakaleshwar temple priest Dinesh Pujari were present as guests on this occasion. Sisodia said that this is the 18th year of the Ravana Dahan festival organised by the Nanakheda Dussehra Festival Committee.

CM to attend Lord Mahakalís Vijayadashami procession today

In view of inauguration of ëShri Mahakal Lokí on October 11, this yearís customary sawari (procession) of Lord Mahakal on Vijayadashami will be taken out on the pattern of Lord Mahakalís Shravan monthís Shahi Sawari. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan is himself scheduled to attend the procession throughout.

Lord Mahakal visits the new Ujjain area that is Freeganj only once on account of Vijayadashami. The procession will start at 4 pm from Mahakaleshwar Temple after the CM performing customary worship of Lord Mahakalís replica. The procession will then traverse through Gudri Chouraha, Pati Bazaar, Gopal Mandir, Sarafa, Sati Gate, Nai Sadak, Daulatganj, Malipura, Dewasgate Chamunda Chouraha, Freeganj Over-bridge, Tower Chowk, Shaheed Park, Madhav Nagar Hospital and Police Control Room and will reach Dussehra Maidan.

Here, collector and SP will perform customary pujan of Lord Mahakalís replica and Shami tree. Though, no official information was provided with regards to return of the procession from Dussehra Maidan, it is learnt that it would traverse through the same route which it traversed from Mahakaleshwar Temple to Dussehra Maidan. A new flag will also be hoisted at the apex of the temple on account of Vijayadashami. To give a grand look to the procession, there will be horse riders, police band, elephant, bhajan group, various musical instrument players.

Pune's Aradhya Dhol Party will be the centre of attraction. The entire route of the procession has been decorated with rangoli and flowers. Likewise, welcome gates have been erected here and there.