Ujjain: Rashtra Sevika Samiti takes out route march

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The purpose of Rashtra Sevika Samiti is the formation of personality. What kind of country do we want? We want a country which should be scientifically, technically, economically, and agriculturally advanced and also has a good character-wise. Women have a special role in the formation of a person. They are the basis of the nation, women can make a society better, if they want, they can bring the nation to such a level that every country in the world can walk on that path by taking inspiration from it.

These views were expressed by the regional vice-president of Rashtra Sevika Samiti Bharati Kushwaha as the keynote speaker in the route march programme. Ujjain metropolis caretaker Pinky Arya and co-worker Deepa Pandey said that the programme was presided over by Dr Manju Rathi, a gynaecologist.

The route march organised by Rashtra Sevika Samiti started from Kshirsagar Gandhi Bal Udyan at 4.30 pm on Saturday. It then traversed through Bahadurganj, Malipura, Daulatganj, Favvara Chowk, Atlas Square to New Road, Prakash Talkies, Kanthal Square, Kotwali and culminated at Kshirsagar Udyan. A large number of members of the Samiti participated in the annual event.