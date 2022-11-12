Ujjain: King should always be religious, says Jain seer

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): When a saint is in front, the power stands in front of him with folded hands. Religion says that only by being religious, the king can belong to the subjects. This is democracy. The king should always be religious, it is necessary to have faith in religion.

This was stated by Acharya Pragya Sagar Maharaj, the creator of Tapobhoomi, in the presence of public representatives and dignitaries in his special discourse at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) headquarters on Friday evening.

He said that you are the public representative and I am the representative of the society. The development of the city is in your hands, the development of the society is in my hands. You are on the seat of power, I am on the seat of a saint. Let us all work together in such a way that Ujjayini, the city of Lord Mahavir and Shri Mahakal, returns with the splendour of a holy city, he exhorted.

The veteran saint further said that every particle of Ujjain is holy. Where the king himself is Mahakal, there is no rule of anyone else. You have to take care that no one should

contaminate the sanctity of this city. Meat and liquor should not be sold in the open on the road, because seeing this, the mind of the soul-loving lovers gets corrupted, he said.

On this occasion, Pragya Sagar Maharaj presented the book “Bharat ka Bhavishya” to the public representatives and dignitaries. On behalf of Ujjain Municipal Corporation, a citation was presented to him by giving him the title of “Ujjayini Gaurav”. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal gave the welcome speech at the beginning of the programme. Rajat Mehta conducted the proceedings while Kalavati Yadav proposed a vote of thanks.