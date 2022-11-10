Indore: ‘Publication in journals before final PhD thesis is not a must’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In new regulation for grant of PhD, the University Grants Commission has done away with requirement of publications in peer-reviewed journals and presentation of minimum two papers at conferences, which were part of the UGC PhD Regulations, 2016.

So far, it was mandatory for PhD scholars to publish at least one research paper in a refereed journal and make two paper presentations at conferences or seminars before the submission of their thesis for adjudication. Now, research publication is no longer mandatory before submission of a final PhD thesis. However, if the quality of research is good, researchers shall inevitably go for publication as it will fetch API score during selection for teaching posts.

“The mandatory publication, as needed earlier, was solely responsible for the mushroom growth of ‘predatory’ journals in the country,” said professor Abhay Kumar, head, School of Electronics, at DAVV.

Students pursuing the flagship programme of NEP, 2020, life four-year UG programme, can seek admission if they secure 75 per cent aggregate and after completing one year of PG. The duration of PhD programme is restricted to a maximum of six years with provision of another two years after re-registration and the maximum duration will be 10 years for female students.

These upper limits in duration also include time spent in completing the course work.

GATE-qualified candidates can also seek exemption from entrance tests conducted by a university, besides those who get through UGC, CSIR, JRF and other fellowships. The entrance examination, however, will be conducted by only by the university concerned. Candidates from industry can also register as part-time candidate as envisaged in the regulation. Adjunct professors who are essentially employed on a part-time basis can also serve as co-supervisor, the new regulation says.

The total numbers of candidates that a professor, associate professor and assistant professor can guide, both as supervisor and as co-supervisor, cannot exceed 8, 6 and 4, respectively.