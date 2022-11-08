MP: Rotary Indore Professionals aims to connect with traditional values

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rotary Club of Indore Professionals organised the Diwali Utsav on November 6 to celebrate the auspicious festival along with the professional family of the group. Around 40 families of Rotary Professionals attended the celebration where they focused on understanding the essence and social values of the occasion which are related to human nature. The programme aimed at connecting small efforts of people to the cultural heritage of Diwali celebration.

On this occasion, assistant governor of Rotary District Madhukant Dubey, along with his wife, was present as the chief guest. President of Rotary Club of Indore Professionals Rinkesh Shah, secretary Pooja Aggarwal graced the occasion. Ram Katha was staged, where the story of the Ramayana was depicted by accomplished artistes of a drama troupe. The most celebrated scene of the event was the Ayodhya return. People celebrated the scene and lit diyas around the stage. Fireworks became the main attraction of the event.