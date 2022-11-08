Indore: Government Mental Hospital,NHRC’s Special Rapporteur inspects facilities

Representational Pic | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special rapporteur of the National Human Rights Commission reached the Government Mental Hospital at Banganga for inspecting the facilities and implementation of the Mental Health Act there. Special rapporteur Umesh Kumar Sharma reached the hospital and took note of the facilities along with meeting the patients and staff. The official also inspected the OPD, IPD and other facilities.

Superintendent of the Mental Hospital Dr VS Pal said it was a routine inspection by the NHRC to learn about the facilities. “The official expressed his satisfaction over the facilities. However, he’ll submit his report to the NHRC and make improvements on the basis of that, if any.”

Meanwhile, sources said the special rapporteur also took note of the complaint about the death of a mental patient in the hospital and discussed the issue with the hospital staff. He collected the documents related to the matter.

However, Dr Pal denied this and said the inspection was only to check the facilities and was not related to any complaint.