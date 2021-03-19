Ujjain: Protestors resort to Gandhigiri, demand closure of liquor shops by 10 pm

Ujjain: For the reasons of the state the local administration has made is mandatory for the local business establishments to close by 10 pm, but has exempted the liquor shops from this stricture.

To protest against the inconsistency of the order, ex-BJP croporator Santosh Vyas and Madhya Pradesh Paramarshdata Manch president Gaurav Dhakad took to Gandhigiri and presented flowers to the policemen at the liquor shop located on Sanver Road. They requested the cops to ensure that liquor shops also close by 10 pm or else they will launch a movement in coming days.

Dhakad wrote to collector Asheesh Singh and tweeted the same to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to amend the discrepancy in the order of administration. They urged that like all business establishments, liquor shops should also to be closed by 10 pm not just in Ujjain, but also in other cities of state. Dhakad has also started a hashtag campaign (#10baje_thekaband) on social media in this regard.