Ujjain: President to be invited for Kalidas Samaroh

Culture minister Usha Thakur speaking at the preparatory meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The President of India Droupadi Murmu will be invited to inaugurate the internationally acclaimed Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh which is scheduled to be organised from November 4-10.

The state minister for culture Usha Thakur said that President Murmu will be invited to add grandeur to the cultural programme of dance, drama, music and literature.

The minister said that she would herself go to Delhi very soon to invite the President for the cultural event. Invitation will also be sent to the Prime Minister and if for any reason the PM was unable to attend the event, the state government will try to record his presence through audio or video communication. The minister was chairing a meeting to discuss the preparations of this year’s Kalidas Samaroh with the local organising committee at Abhirang Natya Griha of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy, here on Monday.

Veteran astrologer Pt Anand Shankar Vyas, vice-chancellors Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey of Vikram University and Prof Vijay Menon of Maharishi Panini Sanskrit Evam Vaidik Vishwavidyalaya, litterateur Dr Bal Krishna Sharma, theatre artist Satish Dave, social worker Roop Pamnani and Mayor Mukesh Tatwal were among those present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the committee members and dignitaries presented their suggestions to the cultural minister. Some of them appealed to provide a platform to local artists as well, while some suggested celebrating it on a more grand scale.

A suggestion also came in the meeting that earlier the President and the Prime Minister also used to attend the Kalidas Samaroh, but for some time this programme has been reduced to the regional level.

When the discussion reached the number of spectators it was said that every year thousands of invitation cards are printed by spending lakhs of rupees but even after that not a handful of spectators attended the event.

Prior to it, Kalidas Sanskrit Academy director in-charge Dr Santosh Pandya read out a report based on the activities of the previous Samaroh. Prof Shailendra Kuamr Sharma conducted the proceedings while Aditi Kumar Tripathi proposed a vote of thanks.

Read Also Ujjain: Four get life term for assaulting man to death over monetary dispute