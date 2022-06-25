Ujjain: Preparations complete; first phase of panchayat elections today

Collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla inspect the preparations of the polling parties before their departure for the concerned polling stations in Ujjain on Friday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The first phase of the three-tier panchayat elections would be held on June 25 (Saturday). Voting will be held in 10 Janpad Panchayats of the division between 7 am and 3 pm.

According to the information received from the State Election Commission, voting for Janpad Panchayats and Gram Panchayats of development blocks of Barnagar and Ujjain of Ujjain district; Neemuch in Neemuch district; Alot in Ratlam district; Shajapur in Shajapur district; Baroud in Agar-Malwa district; Mandsaur in Mandsaur district and Bagli, Kannaud andKhategaon of Dewas district will be conducted on Saturday.

The State Election Commission has prescribed certain documents to establish the identity of the voters. Elections for all the posts in the three-tier panchayat polls will be held through ballot papers. There will be white colour ballot papers for the post of Panch, blue coloured for the post of Sarpanch, yellow coloured for the post of Janpad Panchayat member and pink coloured for the post of Zilla Panchayat member.

During the counting of votes, the counting for the posts of panch will be done first. Thereafter, the counting of votes for the posts of Sarpanch, Janpad Panchayat member and ZillaPanchayat member will be done. Several polling stations of the development blocks have been declared model stations and besides providing various facilities there, decorations have also been made to attract the voters.