Ujjain: PM and CM are promoting Matra Shakti, says state president of BJP Mahila Morcha

Ujjain: State president of BJP Mahila Morcha Maya Naroliya said that PM Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan are promoting Matra Shakti by promoting women empowerment.

Naroliya was in the city to avail of darshan of Mahakal Baba during the month of Shravan.

In Union Cabinet 11 women are serving as ministers and they are effectively taking the schemes of the government the last person.

On the other hand, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is working continuously for the safety of women in the state. He is opening women police stations with all women staff.