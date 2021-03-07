Ujjain: 'Women have learnt how to break away from rigid norms of patriarchy'

Ujjain: Kamna Pathak aka Rajesh Singh of &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan talked about what it takes to be a woman, some of the women she admires and about portraying a strong woman character.

In an informal conversation on International Women’s Day Pathak said that during corona pandemic many women kick-started new ventures and turned entrepreneurs in their own right. Most of all we see all around us how women have learnt how to break away from the rigid norms of patriarchy.

“We had mothers who turned dancers, sisters who became bakers and all in all women became empowered. I believe that an equal future is an idea of a utopian world and women are not far from reaching there,” she added.

Battling the pandemic, Kamna said, was not easy for any one of us. Everyone, including me, lived in constant fear and focused on obeying the government’s do’s and don’ts, she added.

The economic slowdown was another setback that had to be tackled, but fortunately, I did not have to face it to a great extent. Of course, my work did get affected due to delayed shoots and lockdown, but, it slowly started picking up once I resumed shoot. Those affected by the atrocities of Covid-19 were fighters and we must count our blessings for being in good health and surrounded by our loved ones, she said.

According to Kamna, irrespective of age, health is an issue that women are ignoring. Instinctively, we take care of everyone around us but at the cost of our health. It is vital to take care of oneself as once your health begins to deteriorate it triggers a domino effect of unfortunate consequences like: our work, relationships and even focus begin to suffer to begin with.

Maintaining a work-life balance is a priority for everyone but especially women. In today's time, women have learnt how to break away from the rigid norms of patriarchy, but it is intuitive of a woman to have a nurturing demeanour.

The famous TV actress in her message on the special day to all the young girls and women said, “Prioritize yourself, be yourself and never give up. Take the time to be work on yourself, pick-up a hobby that drives your passion and takes the plunge. Set your goals, focus on achieving them with a go-getter attitude because anything is possible when you put your mind to it.”