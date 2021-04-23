Ujjain: People between 21 and 40 years prone to corona in Division

Ujjain: The review corona situation in the Division on Friday, revealed that people in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years are prone while those in the bracket of 41 to 60 years are less affected form corona during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.

Divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav while sharing the review said that those who have undergone vaccination are also getting less affected by the corona.

In Ujjain division, the death rate of persons in the age group of 41 to 60 years is higher than the persons in the age group of 21 to 40 years. At the same time, the death rate of people who are above 60 is almost equal to the age group of 41 to 60 years.

During the review, it was found that 40, 626 positive cases were found in the districts of the division, out of which 32, 577 people have recovered. Remaining are under treatment.

On Friday, nine people died of corona in the division. So far, 280 men and 153 women in the age group of 21 to 40 years and 277 men and 168 women in the age group of 41 to 60 years and 96 men and 59 in the age group above 60 years have tested corona-positive.

During the review, it was found that people in the bracket of 21 and 40 years are not complying with the corona norms and they are also the most to get affected by the corona. At the same time, people in the age group above 60 years are getting less affected with corona. People in this age group have gone for the corona vaccine, which is showing good effects.

1522 vials of injection Remdesivir distributed

CMHO UJJAIN: 700 vials

CMHO Agar: 87 vials

CMHO Dewas: 300 vials

CMHO Shajapur: 150 vials

CMHO Mandsaur: 125 vials

CMHO Neemuch: 160 vials

GMC Ratlam: 572

Scribes, family members to get corona treatment on priority, assures collector

Ujjain: Acknowledging the media persons as fronline workers Collector Asheesh Singh directed that a District Corona Cell be constituted to provide access to corona treatment to media fraternity during the second wave of the pandemic.

Some journalists shared their concerns with the collector about the dearth of beds and medicines across the city.

They said that their heart goes out to the scribes including, photojournalist and video journalist who are facing difficulties in getting access to corona treatment.

Collector immediately ordered that a Corona Cell be set up for the journalists. He nominated PRO Harishankar Sharma as made nodal officer of the said cell.

Singh assured to issue separate instructions for launching a 24X7 helpline, which the journalist and their family members can use to get their issues resolved.

The government has not recognised media persons as as frontline workers, but the Ujjain collector has ordered constituted a Corona Front Warrior Cell for the journalists and their family.

He is probably the first district in Madhya Pradesh to have taken such an initiative, said a senior journalist.

Special camp to be held for vaccination of journos

Journalists told district collector Asheesh Singh that on March 17, they were administered first dose of corona vaccine, but they are yet to get information about their second dose. He assured media persons that a second dose will be administered to them after 6 weeks on April 27 or 28. He has given the necessary instructions for this, he added.