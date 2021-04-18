Ujjain: YOUTHS ON CORONA’S RADAR!

Ujjain: According to the medial bulletin a large number of youths were among the 236 positive cases recorded on Saturday. According to health department 60 people in the age bracket of 0-25 years tested positive.

In many cases members of the same family tested positive. Such cases are rampant in Tulsi Nagar, Kalidas Marg, Vivekananda Colony, Shastri Nagar, Vidyapati Nagar, Mahananda Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shivaji Park Colony and Rishi Nagar among other localities.

The number of positive patients in Rishi Nagar is more than 15. While more than 10 positive cases have been reported in two days in Shivaji Park Colony. Vivekananda Colony, Mahananda Nagar and Mahashweta Nagar have also logged many cases.

During the second wave the well-off section of the society is also bearing the brunt of corona outbreak. According to the list released by local administration, a woman judge, 3 young doctors living in a hostel, a 46-year-old professor from Basant Bihar, a 50-year-old woman lawyer, a 28-year-old doctor living in Sant Kabir Nagar, a 51-year-old GAIL India officer, an LIC agent who lives in Indira Nagar, a pandit of Kushalpura, an auto driver living in Sarthak Nagar and a 29-year-old youth who is a vendor, a bank employees, a furniture shop owner, a mobile shop operator and a printing press owner have tested positive for corona.

Among children: a 2-year-old girl from Begum Bagh, a 5-year-old girl who lives in Kalidas Marg, aa 3-year-old girl from Mahananda Nagar and aa 3-year-old boy living in Sai Vihar Colony have also tested positive.

This time around the children are getting infected from the family members. When contacted, the father of a 3-year-old boy living in Sai Vihar Colony, said that he is an MR and he tested-positive due to working in the field. His 3-year-old son also caught infection from him.

District receives 776 Remdesivir injections

On the directions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan 776 Remdesivir injections were sent to Ujjain. The district is reeling under the shortage of Remdesivir injection required for the treatment of serious patients of corona infection. The injections were received on Sunday night. Collector Asheesh Singh said the injection will be distributed proportionately to government and private hospitals.