Ujjain: Panini varsity students trained on computer-based playing tools for teaching Sanskrit

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A training on ‘Baal Ashtadashi’ playing tools was organised by the department of grammar at Yogeshwar Shri Krishna Bhawan, Maharishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University. Prof Shivani V of the department of grammar, Karnataka Sanskrit University, Bangalore delivered a special lecture under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Prof Vijay Kumar CG. The training focussed on the subject of teaching Sanskrit through playing tools.

Prof Shivani said that computer-based playing tools have been created by Karnataka Sanskrit University, with the help of which Sanskrit can be learned in a friendly manner. She acquainted the students with software programmes, with the help of which one can make words, syllables, syllables, etc and can check them. The programmes also help the users know the formula used in the process of formation of the word and its meaning in different dictionaries.

In this sequence, while discussing the relation between computers and Sanskrit, she said that in our experience, Sanskrit grammar is very suitable for computers. In multidisciplinary teaching, both Sanskrit and computers will prove to be very useful.

In his presidential address, Prof Vijay Kumar CG said that in the present era, the use of technology has increased in addition to books in teaching. Our students are the teachers of the future. Using such playing tools, they can easily teach Sanskrit to their students. Today's Sanskritist also has equal insights into technology, which is a pleasant thing.

The programme was also attended by Dr Akhilesh Kumar Dwivedi, head of the department of prospective Vedas and grammar and Dr Sankalp Mishra, head of the department of education. On this occasion, executive council member of the university, Prof Vidya Joshi, head of the department Dr Tulsidas Parouha, Dr Upendra Bhargava, Dr Shubham Sharma along with teachers and students were present.

ALSO READ Ujjain: Even Lord Mahakal is feeling the summer heat

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:42 AM IST