Ujjain: Even Lord Mahakal is feeling the summer heat

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The scorching heat has now risen to such temperatures that not just living beings but even Gods are seemingly being affected, as one of the 12 Jyotirlingas - the Mahakal temple Jyotirling is being cooled off with the help of 11 ‘Kalash’ (water pots) that have been installed over the idol by the temple priests this month.

Pandit Mahesh Puujari providing information said that on the arrival of Hindu calendar’s ‘Vaishakh Maas’ (April/May Month) this year, like every year, the Mahakal Jyotirling is cooled with the help of 11 water pots which drip water on the top of the idol.

The water pots are filled with water from the Kotitirtha Kund to be used for cooling purposes. This practice originates from the old belief that during the Vaishakh and Jeth Maas (months) even Lord Mahakal feels the heat hence is cooled down for two months and the water is only stopped during the time of the aarti.

ALSO READ Ujjain: Mahavir Jayanti celebrated with pomp and splendour

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:32 AM IST