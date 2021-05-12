Ujjain: Over 2K railway staff die due to corona; NFIR demands ex gratia of Rs 25L

Ujjain: The second wave of Covid-19 has affected people from across the country and almost the entire country is under lockdown but the railway workers have committed themselves to running the railway even in such adverse conditions.

Railway personnel are working day and night to fulfil essential service like medicine, oxygen, grocery, vegetables, etc, to deliver goods by risking their lives.

Sharif Khan Pathan, president of Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh (WRMS) made these remarks and said that hundreds of railway personnel have been infected by duty and many employees have lost their lives due to this epidemic. Dr M Raghavaiya, general secretary of National Federation of Indian Railway Man (NFIR) met Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and he told the railway minister that railway personnel are working on their lives in the time of pandemic by being Frontline staff. They are getting infected by working for essential commodities.

Dr Raghavaiya has written the Prime Minister and even met Railways Minister and demanded that as soon as the employee dies, his family should be given ex-gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh. Considering his death on duty and ex-gratia payment should be paid to his family as per Works man Compensation Act rules. A compassionate appointment should be provided to their family soon and the said amount should be paid.

Abhilash Nagar, WRMS Ujjain branch secretary informed that about 2,000 railway employees have lost their lives serving the nation and running the train. Alone Ratlam Rail division lost more than 30 employees in this period of Covid-19 pandemic. The Railways Minister has assured that a positive decision will be taken soon.