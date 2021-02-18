Ujjain: WRMS calls-off relay hunger strike after Railways accepts demands

Ujjain: The relay hunger strike of workers of Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh (WRMS) in front of Ratlam railway divisional office for five days was called-off.

WRMS’ divisional secretary BK Garg said that senior divisional personnel officer Harshad Vaniya and other railway officials handed over a letter of acceptance of demands at the dharna site.

The railway employees encountered many problems of different categories working under the Ratlam division. Due to the failure of resolution of the issues, the WRMS under the leadership of BK Garg and president Rafiq Mansuri sat on a hunger strike.

On finding out about the hunger strike, divisional railway manager, Ratlam was directed by Western Railways general manager Alok Kansal to resolve the problems and also accept all the demands from the WRMS zonal president Sharif Khan Pathan.

The demands of the WRMS which are accepted include the issuance of orders for 10 per cent intake quota of the track mentor which will allow the adjustment of the track mentor to other departments, station master, passenger guard and junior engineer (K&Wagon) promotion order, issue of track maintainer GP 2800 promotion order, to conduct examination for promotion from pointsman to rank of a freight train in ranker quota, cancellation of examination due to corruption in departmental examination, voluntary transfer.

Railway administration has also given consent to provide funds for relieving work on spas and grounds, repair of railway houses and railway institutes. WRMS’ Ujjain branch secretary Abhilash Nagar and president SK Yadav have described the hunger strike as a victory of the employees and have thanked all the railway employees for their support.