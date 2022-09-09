Ujjain: Onam festival celebrated with enthusiasm

A rangoli of flowers was made at the houses of Malayali families, to mark the festival of Onam in Ujjain | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Onam is a festival related to the cultural heritage of the people of Kerala. This festival, which occurs in the Malayalam month of Chingam, is celebrated with gaiety to celebrate the new harvest.

On the auspicious occasion of Onam, beautiful flower rangolis were made in houses, Ayyappa temple, Pushpa Mission Hospital, etc. Onam is celebrated for 10 days. The festival starts from the day of Attam till Thiruonam, flowers rangolis are made and art, culture, cuisine and sports of Kerala are celebrated.

The main dishes of Onam include Pachadi, Khichdi, Avial, Toran, Izzi Curry, Naranga, Shakravati, Banana Papad, Rice, Dal, Ghee, Sambhar, Egg, Puliseri and Rasam. The food is served on banana leaves and the whole family sits together and takes food.