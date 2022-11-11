Ujjain: Nursing homes, pvt clinics of the city to remain closed from Nov 14

Representative Image | AFP

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): All nursing homes in the city will not admit new patients indefinitely with effect from November 14. In support of this decision, all the doctors of Indian Medical Association (IMA) will also keep their clinics closed. The decision was taken on Thursday in the meeting of the local unit of IMA and Nursing Home Association. All the nursing home operators and senior doctors of the city were present in the meeting. Dr Tapan Sharma and Dr Ajay Khare, secretary, IMA and Nursing Home Association, respectively, said that it has been demanded from the government that all the obstacles coming in the registration and renewal of nursing homes should be removed immediately so that the doctors can do their work without fear.

Under the new rules, it is impossible to comply with the four point fire NOC, building permission, building completion certificate, resident/business land is mandated by the government. The IMA demanded that after installing all the fire safety equipment, the CMHO should complete the process of registration and renewal of all hospitals, otherwise their institution will be left with no other option. “We also know that this decision of ours will make about 10 thousand families unemployed. About 10 to 20 lakh people will have to be deprived of health facilities. Our organisation is apologetic for this inconvenience caused to the public and urges the government to solve our problem so that we do not have to take this step,” they stated.