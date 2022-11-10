Indore: BPharm student hit by brick in the chest, dies

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A BPharm student died during a dispute between his friends in the Palasia area late on Tuesday. A brick hit him in the chest and caused internal injuries, resulting in his death during treatment. The police have arrested one of the accused and a search is on for two others.

Palasia police station-in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais said the deceased had been identified as Sujal Rathore, 20, a resident of Khandwa. He was pursuing his BPharm from a private college in the city. He, along with his friends—Rajdeep and two others—had gone out on Tuesday night. While going back home, Rajdeep and one of the friends had an argument over some issue. Rajdeep took a brick and threw it on one of the youths. The latter dodged and the brick hit Sujal in the chest. He was taken to hospital where the youths said he had got injured in an accident. He died during treatment. The police investigated the case and found that he had sustained injuries in his chest. Rajdeep was arrested by the police and a search is on for the other two.

The youths were said to have had an argument over a girl and the quarrel got bitter after which one of them threw a brick which hit Sujal. However, the police said further investigations into the case are on.

