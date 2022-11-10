e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: BPharm student hit by brick in the chest, dies

Indore: BPharm student hit by brick in the chest, dies

The youths were said to have had an argument over a girl and the quarrel got bitter after which one of them threw a brick which hit Sujal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 01:07 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A BPharm student died during a dispute between his friends in the Palasia area late on Tuesday. A brick hit him in the chest and caused internal injuries, resulting in his death during treatment. The police have arrested one of the accused and a search is on for two others.

Palasia police station-in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais said the deceased had been identified as Sujal Rathore, 20, a resident of Khandwa. He was pursuing his BPharm from a private college in the city. He, along with his friends—Rajdeep and two others—had gone out on Tuesday night. While going back home, Rajdeep and one of the friends had an argument over some issue. Rajdeep took a brick and threw it on one of the youths. The latter dodged and the brick hit Sujal in the chest. He was taken to hospital where the youths said he had got injured in an accident. He died during treatment. The police investigated the case and found that he had sustained injuries in his chest. Rajdeep was arrested by the police and a search is on for the other two.

The youths were said to have had an argument over a girl and the quarrel got bitter after which one of them threw a brick which hit Sujal. However, the police said further investigations into the case are on.

Read Also
Indore: Externed criminal arrested by city Crime Branch
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Founders and CEOs of Cos to be honoured on Nov 11

Indore: Founders and CEOs of Cos to be honoured on Nov 11

Indore: Four booked in interior designer’s suicide case

Indore: Four booked in interior designer’s suicide case

MP: Kacholiya new president of Indore Bar Association

MP: Kacholiya new president of Indore Bar Association

Indore: Director General BSF visits CSWT on one-day visit

Indore: Director General BSF visits CSWT on one-day visit

Indore: Pending development projects a priority, says new collector

Indore: Pending development projects a priority, says new collector