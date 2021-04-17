Ujjain: ‘Not corona, but bungling at government hospitals claiming lives of people’

Ujjain: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is busy in the elections and the people of the state are forced to die. How do I console the people who are suffering due to mismanagement at the Government Madhav Nagar Hospital? The hospital is grappling with the shortage of beds and oxygen.

Two government has mandated 2 yards distance for commoners, but the patients are lying here inches apart.

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) spokesperson Noori Khan made these remarks after inspecting Madhav Nagar Hospital on Saturday.

She said these are not allegations but the sad reality of the BJP’s model of governance.

When Kamal Nath was the Chief Minister, Chouhan mocked his initiatives. Amid claims that 19 oxygen plants have been to be opened- people of Ujjain are dying due to lack of oxygen and the black market of injections is thriving.

People are being forced to go to private hospitals which are in turn recovering lakhs in the name of medicine, bed, etc.

BJP ministers, MLAs should come here and see what the situation is, she added.

She also inspected Tejankar Hospital, RDi Gardi Medical College Hospital, and said that the actual situation is different from the figures being portrayed by the district administration. Ujjain is witnessing increasing numbers of cremations every day. People are losing their lives not due to corona but due to lack of treatment.

The statistics of the Chief Minister, his ministers, the people's representatives, and the administration are different from the ground reality. The black market of Redmivir injection is at its peak, and people are forced to shell out Rs 10,000 to 45,000 for 2 injections. If we don't take stringent steps immediately, the situation of Ujjain may turn grim, she asserted.