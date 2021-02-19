Ujjain: Noble donors Rathis pledge their bodies to medical science

Ujjain: Kailash Narayan Rathi, Secretary of Maheshwari Sabha Ujjain and his wife Sheela (Rathi couple) have pledged to donate their bodies posthumously, exemplifying the greatest virtue of service. Both have completed all the formalities of the donation by visiting RD Gardi Medical College (RDGMC).

According to the information, Kailash Rathi, who is the retired assistant general manager of Ujjain Dugdha Mahasangh, a resident of Vidya Nagar and his wife, Sheela have decided to donate their bodies for the purpose of medical training at RDGMC.

The couple says that what could be more fortunate than their organs or bodies being used for human welfare. The couple also asserted that their bodies be immediately rushed to the RDGMC after their demise and relatives should not host any kind of mourning ceremony, rituals, obituary or programmes.

Geeta Shyam Satsang is also committed to this campaign for humanity by engaging with Dada Bhagwan in Lucknow. The couple has also appealed to the people to volunteer for such a noble cause for serving mankind.